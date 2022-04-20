A trip into a World of Wonders

The World of Wonders Science Museum in Lodi is an interactive, hands-on science museum for all ages. Since 2012, they have used their WOW on Wheels bus to bring their unique style of learning to schools all over Northern California, including Brentwood.
“The reason we do the WOW on Wheels is when we were doing the field trips, we received a grant to have the kids here, but the principals couldn’t afford to bus the kids here, it was too expensive,” said Sally Snyde, president of the board and one of the founding members. “So we started WOW on Wheels so we could go in the classroom and teach the same things there we can here and that’s extremely popular. We have been far, the WOW on Wheels just has gone everywhere and the educators go in and teach science and the kids love to see the van come.”
In 2019, the museum’s WOW on Wheels program reached 19,000 kids, while another 16,000 students came into the building for field trips. The museum is still a popular option for teachers – and families – who can make the trip to Lodi.
“We are an excellent resource for the community and by the community,” said Jessica Marshall, one of the museum’s educators. “We aren’t here just to be a museum, we are here to be in schools. We work with teachers to be at community events. We want to fill in whatever resource gaps we can fill in, not just sit in a building.”
Snyde was part of the original thought process through the Rotary Club of Lodi that opened the museum in 2009. Modeled after the Exploratorium in San Francisco, the museum’s 9,000 square feet has 70 hands-on exhibits designed to get kids learning and thinking about the world around them. Snyde said even the gift shop is stocked with items often not available in big-box stores.
“What we always hope to do is we want to inspire and engage children when it comes to science,” said Snyde. “Because science is all around us, everything we do is science. So when the kids come here, we want to inspire them … a lot of kids aren’t getting hands-on kind of stuff, because they took shop out of the schools, they took home ec out of the schools. So we have that hands-on component here. Kids need to be able to do things with their hands, not just on a computer.”
Though the museum has been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has reopened Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing from 1 to 2 p.m. for deep cleaning. Snyde said more people are visiting. The museum is starting to plan and participate in community events again and hope to see their visitor numbers reach their pre-pandemic heights by next year. As of now, there are no plans to return to Brentwood.
The museum is at 2 North Sacramento St. in Lodi. For more information, call 209-368-0969 or visit www.wowsciencemuseum.org.
