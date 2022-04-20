Summer camps for kids are back, and Delta Valley Health Club (DVHC) is looking forward to hosting its Kids Staycation Camp.
This year’s theme is “staycation.” The first week’s focus will be on the Olympics, and then during the second week, kids will have the chance to explore creating music videos and reels, including a presentation for parents at the end. Both weeks will emphasize social emotional learning through sports with activities such as basketball, rock climbing, yoga and kickboxing.
Camp attendees also can use DVHC’s pool for free-swim time.
“DVHC Kids Staycation Camp is all about allowing your children to live their best post-COVID lives,” said Kids Camp Coordinator Rebecca Baddeley. “[We] understand that today’s children have needs that the prior generations didn’t have. DVHC has formatted a one-of-a-kind Kids Camp that’s more than just a sports camp.”
In addition to sports, kids can learn real-life skills, such as how to grow their own food. But it doesn’t stop there. They will then learn how to prepare a meal using garden-fresh fruits and vegetables. Camping skills, such as how to pitch a tent, make their own camp “fire,” and purify water, will also be taught. With so much natural beauty in California, these lessons will remain valuable and relevant well into adulthood.
During the two-week session, campers can also take part in a more typical lineup of camp offerings: crafts, cornhole, keeping a journal, and practicing mindfulness.
“Campers will have so much fun on their staycation with us, they won’t want to go home,” said Baddeley.
This year’s camp offers a two-week session, with the option to sign up for a single week if that is what fits your family’s schedule. Sessions will run from June 13 until July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. DVHC expects around 40 campers aged 4.5 years to 12 years each week. Campers will be split into two age groups — 4.5-7 and 8-12 — and enjoy concurrent camp activities with their peers.
The cost is $200 for 1 week or $320 for 2 weeks for DVHC members. Non-members are also invited to join for $240 for 1 week and $380 for 2 weeks.
The club offers its members a year-round childcare program. In addition to the pool, their facility also houses a multi-level, indoor play structure and mini basketball court, which encourages children to move, helping them to build strong bones and muscles while burning off their endless amounts of energy in a positive environment.
“Our childcare program here at Delta Valley is a fun place that kiddos never seem to want to leave,” said Lizeth Hernandez, the DVHC Childcare and Aquatics director. “Throughout the years, we have seen a positive development in their social skills and emotional maturity by talking and interacting with other children of different ages, as well as communicating with our childcare staff.”
And because the staff at DVHC knows that parenting can get hectic, they offer members a Monday through Saturday “Stay and Play” option, so mom or dad can use the facility as a “backup babysitter” while running errands, knowing their kids are enjoying themselves in an environment with which they’re already familiar and comfortable.
Additionally, a monthly parents’ night out is offered from 5-9 p.m., for both members and nonmembers (pricing varies). Movies, crafts, games and pizza keep the kids entertained, while parents get some date-night time.
“I absolutely trust the staff with my children. My boys love the play area, which gives me much needed ‘me’ time at the gym,” said member and parent Lillian Razavi. “I love Delta Valley Health Club because the staff is so friendly, it feels like family. My boys don’t get tired of going. They have so much fun there it’s hard to get them to leave.”
DVHC staff have made the health and safety of the children their number one priority, including a daily checklist that staff complete to make sure everything is cleaned before leaving. They do ask, however, that parents keep their kids home if they have a runny nose, cough or fever.
For more information about signing your child up for Delta Valley Health Club’s Staycation Camp, or any of the other childcare programs available, visit https://deltavac.com/childcare/.
