The benefits of cannabidiol products

Due to myriad health benefits, cannabidiol (CBD) has become a very popular alternative or addition to pharmaceuticals in recent years.
CBD can be used to combat the effects of aging by nourishing the body’s unbalanced tissue with natural chemicals called phytocannabinoids, found only in the cannabis sativa plant.
Aging is the primary cause of unhealthy endocannabinoid system (ECS) function within humans. From stress regulation to pain response and muscle control, our ECS is meant to properly regulate and balance tissue activity. CBD is the only plant that can naturally produce the chemicals we need to replenish ECS when it is unbalanced.
“Come to find out, CBD is just what Brentwood needed in the senior community,” said Carrie DeGrandmont, owner of The Health Hut, in downtown Brentwood. “It’s just taken off because it works so well; so many people are finding relief.”
While some consumers may assume that the use of CBD will get them high because it originates from the cannabis plant, you get all the benefits of the plant without any psychotropic effects, according to Gary Whitehead, representative of Deep Relief CBD. Any psychoactive effects are rooted in a chemical called tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.
According to Project CBD (projectcbd.org), “unlike THC, CBD does not make a person feel ‘stoned’ or intoxicated. CBD can actually lessen or neutralize the psychoactive effects of THC, depending on how much of each compound is consumed.”
The majority of CBD products are considered CBD isolates, meaning there is 0.00% THC in them. Even with those CBD products that are not isolates, the percentage of THC is so minute, there is no chance of getting high as you would from smoking marijuana.
“CBD is just a miracle thing,” said 92-year-old Barbara Guise, previous proprietor of The Health Hut. “It has no adverse effects; there have only been positive results so far.”
CBD can help mitigate a large range of physical and mental health issues in consumers. For example, individuals suffering from sleep issues, anxiety or stress can take CBD to help relieve their symptoms. CBD can also alleviate pain due to physical ailments, including arthritis, muscle pains, glaucoma and more.
“CBD binds on to your brain receptors, and it is getting into whatever you need to be brought into a balanced state of homeostasis,” said DeGrandmont. “So one person will use it for their knee and the next person is using it for sleep and the next person is using it for back pain, anxiety … ”
CBD products come in a variety of forms that include topical gels, oils, gummies and pills, as each method of consumption has a different purpose.
Individuals who are interested in obtaining CBD should contact a professional to determine which form of CBD would work best. You must be 21 or older to purchase CBD products.
The Health Hut is located at 161 Chestnut St., Brentwood. For more information, call 925- 634-5361.
For more information on Deep Relief CBD, contact Gary Whitehead at 925-428-3808
