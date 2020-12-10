For one downtown business owner this holiday season is an opportunity to spread a little faith, hope and joy. Deborah Spinola, owner of Spinola Farm & Co. in downtown Brentwood is offering free angel ornaments to the public. The gesture is Spinola’s way of lifting the community’s spirits during a time when people are struggling. “We are all going through so much right now and I wanted to offer something to the community to brighten their day,” said Spinola. The ornaments are free to the public, one per person and no purchase is necessary. “Angels have always been very spiritual to me and it’s a symbol to guide us and is a symbol of hope. I’m glad they are bringing a little happiness to people.” Spinola Farm & Co. is located at 220 Oak St.
