Caddy’s Course pops-up in time for holidays

A new outdoor activity has popped-up in downtown Brentwood – Caddy’s Course Mini Golf.
The pop-up mini golf course has set up camp next to the ice rink and will remain there through Jan. 10. Denise Almaleh owns the course with her husband, Nick, and said the idea was inspired by their son, who is autistic.
“My husband wanted to open up a business in Brentwood, and we were trying to think of what we needed out here,” said Almaleh. “My littlest one loves mini golf, to the point wherever we go, we have to find mini golf . . . we don’t have anything like that here.”
Almaleh began to research miniature golf and found mobile mini golf courses that can be used for everything from pop-ups to corporate events to birthday parties. She and her husband found a domestic manufacturer and designed a nine-hole indoor/outdoor course complete with obstacles.
“We need an outdoor activity for littles, for kids, for teens, for parents, here in Brentwood,” said Almaleh, noting her course can offer both pop-ups and private events. “We have nothing besides bowling, maybe Rockin’ Jump and a few other activities. You have to go to Walnut Creek, Fairfield, Livermore, San Francisco, and it gets tiring to have to drive to the city to do a fun activity, when you want to be here in your town, especially on the weekends when you’re commuting during the week and want to relax with your kids and enjoy activities with your family.”
Almaleh said she hopes Caddy’s Course serves as a fun and safe outdoor gathering for the community and affirmed all state and county COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. The course will operate at partial capacity, booking families in 15-minute windows, and making 1-hour private sessions available, as well.
The Almaleh clan is making Caddy’s Course a family business, involving their oldest daughter for graphic and website design. While the business will mainly be run by Nick, Almaleh said she will operate in a supportive role. “We are doing this to bring something to the local Brentwood area,” said Nick. “We wanted to bring an outdoor activity for the community.”
Caddy’s Course is located at 739 Second St., behind Brentwood On Ice. For more information or to book a tee time, call 925-420-4191 or visit www.caddyscourse.com.
