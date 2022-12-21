Come toast the holidays on Dec. 22

The holiday spirit will pervade downtown Brentwood on Dec. 22 as local businesses come together to spread holiday cheer at East County Living’s first ChristmasCon.
“It’s the first official ChristmasCon in Brentwood this year, or ever, and we’re looking forward to making it bigger and better next year,” event organizer Kevin Erickson said.
ChristmasCon is a festive bar crawl that begins at First Street and Oak Street at 6 p.m. and goes until 9 p.m. Each of the eight stops will serve its own drink special just for the occasion. Participating businesses are Crown & Crow, The Lounge, Co.Co.County Wine Company, Boondoggies, Rubiano’s, Chelsea Fusion, Brentwood Craft Beer and Cider and 311 Oak Street Pub.
