Give the gift of Coo Moo jams

Brentwood is home to Coo Moo jams, where Julie Deck mixes up sweet and spicy magic in a little glass jar.
Formerly part of Three French Hens Jams, Deck took a break from jam making after her business partner passed away. Now she is back in the kitchen and focusing on her favorite kinds of jams.
“I had been doing all the fruit jams but I wanted to concentrate on the sweet and spicy jams, which are not as common,” said Deck.
Deck dubbed her company Coo Moo Jams after the Scottish cows she adores. Deck is an active member of Brentwood’s community, working with the Rotary Club of Brentwood and Brentwood Strong, and sitting on the city’s parks and recreation commission. She said her favorite part about the area is the produce.
“I love being able to have fresh fruit and vegetables pretty much at my doorstep,” Deck said. “I can go to any local corner and find the best fruit and vegetables in the country right here, and that inspires me when I make these jams.
For more information, or to purchase Coo Moo Jams, call 925-368-7722, email coomoojams@gmail.com or visit https://coomoojams.com/.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.