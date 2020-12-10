As Contra Costa County issues stricter health and safety guidelines for December, many East County residents are wondering what they can do to feel the joy of the season.
One safe option is driving around town in the family car, viewing home light displays in the community. While some streets – like La Costa Drive that hosts Tunnels of Joy – are well known for their yearly glitz and glimmer, other homeowners put just as much effort into their displays and hope their neighbors will stop by to appreciate them.
Susan Hoster of 751 Beaver Court in Discovery Bay said she and her family are going all out this year.
“We are going to put up the snow machines in front of our house Friday and Saturday nights, from dark to 10 p.m.,” said Hoster. “If this is a family photo op, one family at a time please.”
Holly Lauritsen, of 133 Cardinal Lane in Discovery Bay, also encouraged the community stop by and see how festive her home is.
Many homes around Garin Parkway in Brentwood put on the ritz, attracting viewers from all over East County.
Hilary Johnson posted on Facebook the area is worth a drive by.
“On Garin Parkway, a lot of houses have done an amazing job,” Johnson said. “On Birchwood Road, there are at least 14 houses decorated.”
For more information on brightly lit homes to see this month, visit the 2020 Holiday Cheer Map on www.NextDoor.com.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.