Shop owner combines practicality, philanthropy

There are a lot of motivating factors behind starting your own business. But for BeginAgains 4 Kids owner Janeen Giles, giving back to the community is at the top of her list.
Giles opened her children’s consignment boutique at 8157 Brentwood Blvd. in October of 2014, and has been using it as a way to support others ever since.
“It’s something that I had wanted to do when I was a young, single mom, actually,” Giles said. “I just didn’t have the means to do it.”
Consignment shops and thrift stores were places that Giles would shop for her own kids while they were growing up, and that’s when her love for children’s resale blossomed.
Her store’s offerings range from gently-used clothing, toys and baby gear – strollers, highchairs, pack and plays – to new items from brands such as Melissa & Doug and Scentco. Occasionally, Giles also gets various new clothing in, as well.
“I try to keep my price point $20 and below so that you’re not walking into what you think is a used store, and there are $50 toys,” said Giles.
Another big draw for Giles’ shop is the fact that she is an ‘Authorized Equipment Retailer’ for Girl Scout uniforms and badges. She said she is the only store in East Contra Costa that sells Girl Scout gear – from Daisy level through Ambassador, “fun” patches and Girl Scout-themed jewelry and bags.
“I match or am below the website prices,” Giles said. “Even though I pay shipping, I don’t charge for it.”
With the winter holidays fast approaching, the store is decked out in seasonal items and decorations, including window art courtesy of her daughter. You can find anything from stocking stuffers to larger toys, both new and gently-used, she said.
The biggest draw of the season, however, is the large selection of kids’ snow gear.
“We started about 4 years ago after realizing that I needed snow gear for my kids, but couldn’t find anything around mid-December or January,” said Giles. That’s when she decided to add it to the already diverse collection of items. And not only do they carry items for children, it’s the one thing in the store that they also carry in adult sizes.
“We collect [snow gear] all year long, and bring it out in December,” Giles said.
Giles explained that most people in the area visit the snow only once or twice in a year, and by the next year, the snow gear may not fit their kids anymore. So she invites parents to bring the too-small gear in for credit towards larger sizes.
“You’re going to buy a pair of snow pants for $15-$20, but bring them back to me and I’ll give you $5 credit,” she said. “Then someone else gets to buy them. It’s kind of like renting them.”
To bring in clothing or other items for credit or consignment, customer must make an appointment. All clothing items must be washed and folded, and not in a trash bag, according to Giles. She then goes through the items, one by one, pulling out any that are stained, over worn, or too dated.
“We give store credit for clothing and toys,” Giles said. “For larger items, like a pack and play or a highchair, you have the option to still consign. So if you wanted to get cash for that, then I would give it a number with your account, and once it sells you can be paid.”
The vast majority of items that Giles takes in for resale result in credit for the customer, and she offers the same credit on items, regardless of which major brand might be on the label. She knows that she could charge more for bigger-name items, but for her it’s about making the shopping experience in her store as boutique-feeling as possible while keeping prices lower for families that don’t have a lot of wiggle room with their clothing budget.
“I was a single mom for about 10 years, with four kids,” Giles recounted. “My kids always looked like they had new clothes on because I would be very picky about the clothes I thrifted. I would make sure to shop this way for them, and you would’ve never known.”
As for the clothing that doesn’t make it to the shelves, Giles gives her customers the option to donate it to charity. She does the same for the clothing that has been on the racks for an extended time because she always has new inventory coming in.
“We have a few go-to organizations,” said Giles. “Shepherd’s Gate is one. A lot of times, I really work with foster families, so they know to come to me if they need it. Unless it’s completely ripped or something, nothing is going to get thrown away.”
Giles, is a licensed foster provider, so she said she feels strongly about being able to give back in that way.
After being in operation for eight years, Giles is still enthusiastic when she talks about how she’s been able to expand her space and item selection. She isn’t in the business to get rich monetarily, but her heart is filled with all the lives she’s been able to touch.
If you’re looking to refresh your child’s wardrobe, complete your child’s Girl Scout uniform, or planning a trip to the snow, check out https://www.facebook.com/beginagains4kids, or stop by the shop.
