Though few people may want to take medicine each day, prescription drugs prolong lives and help people manage conditions that might otherwise make it difficult to live life to the fullest.
A 2017 survey from Consumer Reports found 55% of people living in the U.S. take a prescription medicine, and those who do take four, on average. That figure might alarm some people, especially aging men and women whose bodies might be more susceptible to conditions often treated with medication.
There’s no denying prescription drugs can save lives, but individuals have a right to explore their options when doctors prescribe them medications, and asking the right questions when doctors suggest medication can help everyone decide if prescription medicine is their best option.
To help people make the best decisions regarding their healthcare, the National Institute on Aging advises them to ask their physicians these questions when being prescribed a new medicine.
What is the name of the medicine, and why am I taking it?
Which medical condition does this medicine treat?
How many times a day should I take the medicine, and at what times?
If the prescription instructions say the medicine must be taken “four times a day,” does that mean four times in 24 hours or four times during the daytime?
How much medicine should I take?
Should I take the medicine on its own or with food? Should I avoid certain foods and beverages when taking this medicine?
How long will it take this medicine to work?
Will this medicine cause problems if I am taking other medicines?
Can I safely operate a motor vehicle while taking this medication?
What does “as needed” mean?
When should I stop taking the medicine?
What should I do if I forget to take my medicine?
Can I expect any side effects? What should I do if I have a problem?
Will I need a refill, and how do I arrange that?
When discussing medications with a physician, it’s imperative that men and women be forthcoming about any other medicines they might be taking under other doctors’ guidance. They should also tell their physicians about any over-the-counter medicines or vitamins and supplements they are taking. Sharing this information can prevent potentially serious complications.
