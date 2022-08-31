Zumba: Dance up a sweat at any age – even 99

If you ever find yourself at a Zumba class in Summerset III, you’re likely to meet Evelyn Kramer. Evelyn has been a Brentwood resident for 22 years, attends a weekly Zumba class, and just so happens to be the oldest student at 99 years old.
Zumba is a Latin-inspired dance workout that has grown in popularity in recent years due to its health benefits. According to WebMd.com, Zumba is a great form of cardio-vascular and strength training.
The best part about Zumba is that anyone can do it, according to students and teachers. You don’t have to be a professional dancer or workout enthusiast, Zumba is all inclusive and can be beneficial to any age group. However, teachers recommend that you contact your physician if you plan on taking up new forms of exercise. Health.gov, the website of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, says that seniors who are active for at least 150 minutes a week will find improvement in their overall mood and a reduced risk of life-threatening illnesses.
