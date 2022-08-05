2 Delta baseball players chosen for All-American Classic

Two players from the Delta region have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic on Sunday, Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Perfect Game has announced.
Ryder Helfrick and Cal Randall of Discovery Bay will be part of the team that will participate in a series of baseball-related activities. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help grant wishes for children through Make-A-Wish and give underserved children across America more access to baseball through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund.
The Perfect Game All-American Classic offers a glimpse of some of the most talented young athletes from around the world and provides the baseball community a sneak peek at several young players who want to make their mark at the collegiate and Major League levels of the sport. That includes 250 past Perfect Game All-American Classic participants who have gone on to play Major League Baseball, while 31 All-American Classic alums were selected on the first day of the 2022 MLB amateur draft held last month.
The rosters for the 2022 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game’s National Showcase recently in St. Petersburg.
“The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, a 501 c (3) public charity, is proud to partner with our 2022 All-American players to raise important funds to grant wishes for children experiencing illness through the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” said Jennifer Ford, executive director of the Perfect Game Cares Foundation. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.”
Over the past 19 years, All-American Classic fundraising activities have helped Perfect Game’s charitable arm, the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, contribute more than $1.5 million to a variety of local causes. This year, Perfect Game Cares and DBacks Give Back will host a free kids camp at Chase Field on Aug. 24 and a free coaches clinic at Chase Field on Aug. 25. Proceeds from All-American Classic events will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Perfect Game Cares Grow the Game Fund.
