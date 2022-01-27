2021 NFL season featured 7 BVAL alums

The Bay Valley Athletic League is known as one of the better high school football leagues in Northern California. That can be seen in the fall not only on Friday nights but in the college and NFL ranks on Saturdays and Sundays, as well.
In total, seven players who once played on the BVAL gridirons were on NFL teams during the 2021 NFL season. One of them – Joe Mixon of the Cincinnati Bengals, is on a team still playing. This is how they did.
Najee Harris
Pittsburgh Steelers, running back
As a senior at Alabama, the 2017 Antioch High School graduate was the starting running back for the Crimson Tide during their undefeated, national championship season. Harris was drafted by the Steelers in the first round and was expected to make a big impact as a rookie. That’s just what he did.
Harris rushed for 1,200 yards in 2021, which was fourth best in the NFL and the best among rookies. He added seven rushing touchdowns. Harris also caught 74 passes -- which led all NFL running backs -- for 467 yards with three touchdowns. His 1,647 yards from scrimmage not only led the Steelers but was the fourth best total in the NFL.
Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals, running back
After missing most of 2020 with an injury, Mixon bounced back strong in 2021, playing in all but one regular season game. The 2014 Freedom High School graduate also set career highs in rushing yards (1,205), receiving yards (314), rushing touchdowns (13) and tied his career high in receiving touchdowns (3).
Mixon also helped lead the Bengals to their first playoff appearance and AFC North championship since 2015. He rushed for 48 yards and added 28 receiving yards in Cincinnati’s Wild Card Weekend win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the first postseason win for the Bengals in over three decades. The following week, he rushed for 54 yards and a touchdown, helping Cincinnati advance to the AFC Championship Game with its first road playoff game ever.
Isaiah Dunn
New York Jets, cornerback
Given his draft status, Harris’ performance as a rookie didn’t exactly catch anyone off guard. His fellow 2017 Antioch graduate, though, is a different story. Dunn went undrafted in 2021 but signed with the Jets following the draft. While undrafted rookies are often training camp cuts, Dunn not only made New York’s roster but stuck around for the entire season.
Dunn saw action in 12 games and started one. He made seven solo tackles, assisted on another and broke up two passes.
Xavier Crawford
Chicago Bears, cornerback
After brief stints with the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, the 2014 Clayton Valley Charter graduate (who played at Pittsburg prior to transferring) found a home with the Chicago Bears at the end of his rookie season in 2019. Crawford has remained in the Windy City ever since.
Crawford played a career high 13 games for the Bears in 2021. While he was primarily used on special teams, Crawford also got to start two games. He was in on 14 tackles during the 2021 season, making 10 solo tackles and assisting on four others.
Taiwan Jones
Buffalo Bills, running back
The 2007 Deer Valley graduate just finished his 11th season. While officially listed as a running back, Jones’ primary NFL role has been on special teams. In 2021, he returned one punt for 14 yards. He also made four solo tackles, assisted on two others and recovered a fumble. While Jones hasn’t logged a carry in a game since 2016, he’s carved out a niche as a special teams player.
Nsimba Webster
Chicago Bears, wide receiver
Not unlike Jones, Webster’s place in the NFL has been primarily on special teams. The 2021 season was no exception to that.
The 2014 Deer Valley graduate didn’t catch any passes in 2021 and was active on one offensive snap, but still got into six games. Webster made five solo tackles on special teams and assisted on another. He also returned four punts for 13 yards.
Darrell Daniels
Arizona Cardinals, tight end
After getting into 12 games and starting eight for the Cardinals during the 2020 season, Daniels re-signed with Arizona the 2021 season and had a similar year. He played in 15 games, starting four of them.
The 2013 Freedom graduate is used primarily as a blocker in the Cardinals offense. He caught one pass during the regular season but added two more in Arizona’s playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Daniels is a special teams fixture for the Cardinals. In 2021, he made three tackles, assisted on three others and returned a kick for three yards.
