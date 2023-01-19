2022 ALL-BVAL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Team Champion – Liberty
Most Valuable Runner: Rylee Guinn, Liberty, Senior
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a new subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account and purchase a new subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading eight articles this month! We appreciate your support. If you want unlimited digital access, please consider a subscription. You can sign up online or call us at 925-634-1441.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a new subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
2022 ALL-BVAL GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Team Champion – Liberty
Most Valuable Runner: Rylee Guinn, Liberty, Senior
First Team
Rylee Guinn, Liberty, Senior
Kylie Wisely, Heritage, Sophomore
Valeria Espinoza, Heritage, Senior
Samantha Buttitta, Heritage, Sophomore
Samantha Gonzalez, Liberty, Freshman
Gabriella Hernandez, Pittsburg, Senior
Melanie Crabtree, Deer Valley, Senior
Keneyia Hall, Deer Valley, Junior
Sarah Redman, Liberty, Junior
Karyss Mendes, Liberty, Senior
Second Team
Kate Constanza, Liberty, Senior
Jaclyn Graves, Freedom, Sophomore
Lilian Rodriguez, Liberty, Senior
Laura Ochoa-Aragon, Heritage, Sophomore
Rylee Preble, Antioch, Senior
Lauren Linney, Heritage, junior
Samantha Johnson, Liberty, Sophomore
Jaelyn Wilkins, Deer Valley, Freshman
Stephanie Carrasco Canas, Pittsburg, Senior
Kiya Cintron, Heritag, Senior
Sportsmanship
Aeawynne Magtoto, Antioch, Freshman
Madisyn Reed, Deer Valley, Sophomore
Allison Bridges, Freedom, Sophomore
Kylie Wisely, Heritage, Sophomore
Karyss Mendes, Liberty, Senior
Cynthia Esqueda, Pittsburg, Senior
2022 ALL-BVAL BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Team Champion -- Antioch
Most Valuable Player: Dylan Baptista, Liberty, Senior
First Team
Dylan Baptista, Liberty, Senior
Jackson Weller, Heritage, Sophomore
Jobanny Hernandez, Deer Valley, Junior
Juan Castro, Antioch, Sophomore
Mason Erickson, Freedom, Freshman
Michael Simpson, Heritage, Junior
Braulio Perez, Antioch, Senior
Emanuel Yilma, Heritage, Senior
Caleb Headley-Pouard, Antioch, Sophomore
Brent Jacinto, Pittsburg, Junior
Second Team
Jose Jiminez, Antioch, Senior
Zachary Nicholas, Liberty, Sophomore
Draven Kessler, Deer Valley, Freshman
Oswaldo Fuentes, Pittsburg, Senior
Conrad Faulkner, Heritage, Senior
Luis Vazquez, Antioch, Senior
Sanjog Sooch, Heritage, Freshman
Angel Valdez, Pittsburg, Junior
Angelo Solis, Freedom, Senior
Oliver Lyman, Liberty, Senior
Sportsmanship
George Villalobos, Antioch, Junior
Maddox Vieira, Freedom, Senior
Jackson Weiler, Heritage, Sophomore
Dominic Matthews, Liberty, Freshman
Luis Gregorio, Pittsburg, Senior
Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.