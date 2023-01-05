2022 ALL-BVAL GIRLS WATER POLO TEAM
Team Champion – Heritage
Most Valuable Player:
Athena Ayers, Liberty, Junior
First Team
Amanda Muse,Heritage, Senior
Raihana Latifzada, Deer Valley, Senior
Madelynn Lasquete, Liberty, Senior
Jordyn Davies, Heritage, Senior
Elly Longoria, Heritage, Senior
Lauryn Caguyong, Deer Valley, Senior
Olivia Sanchez, Liberty, Senior
Second Team
Emma St. Claire, Freedom, Senior
Juliette Fajeau, Heritage, Senior
Caitlynn Smith, Heritage, Senior
Sofia Goodson, Pittsburg, Senior
Peri Lindeman, Heritage, Senior
Faith Silman, Liberty, Senior
Gabriela Morales, Freedom, Senior
Savannah Campos, Liberty, Junior
Sportsmanship
Jaysa VanDeBogart, Antioch, Senior
Elisa Del Masso, Freedom, Junior
Adelyn St. Michel, Liberty, Junior
Mikayla Drewry, Heritage, Senior
Yesenia Moffett, Pittsburg, Sophomore
2022 ALL-BVAL BOYS WATER POLO
Team Champion - Heritage
Most Valuable Player:
Connor Tompkins, Freedom, Senior
First Team
Willie Trapanese, Heritage, Senior
Danny Fowler, Freedom, Sophomore
Caleb Cayanan, Heritage, Senior
Jacob Reposa, Freedom, Senior
Seth Venables, Liberty, Junior
Zach Lengyel, Heritage, Junior
Jose Espinoza, Antioch, Senior
Second Team
Elijah Byrd, Pittsburg, Sophomore
Ethan Esposito, Freedom, Senior
Jacob Gonzalez, Liberty, Senior
Stephen Stone, Pittsburg, Senior
Mathew Vo, Heritage, Senior
Tony Trapanese, Heritage, Sophomore
Jace Cleghorn, Liberty, Sophomore
Parker Stanaland, Liberty, Junior
Sportsmanship
Mason Harrison, Antioch, Freshman
Sayeed Saleh, Deer Valley, Sophomore
Brandon Criswell, Freedom, Sophomore
Alex Block, Liberty, Junior
Ashton Culpepper, Heritage, Junior
Patrick Stone, Pittsbburg, Sophomore
