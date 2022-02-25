Six Bay Valley Athletic League wrestlers will be in Bakersfield this weekend with the best wrestlers in the state for the California Interscholastic Federation State Championship meet at the Mechanics Bank Arena.
The BVAL athletes earned spots in the state tournament at the North Coast Section Championship meets, held on Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19.
The only two NCS champions came from the girl’s meet, which was held at Albany High School.
Liberty senior Samantha Calkins, who’s one of the top wrestlers in the state and country, finished first at 189 pounds. Calkins won every match via pinfall to maintain her perfect record on the season. Her teammate, junior Sophia Yurkovich, also pinned all her opponents en route to a victory at 160 pounds. She’ll be seeded No. 5 at the state meet.
The BVAL will also have two other girls at state -- Antioch senior Kiana Columbell and Pittsburg senior Philomena Imoka. Both finished second in their weight classes -- 137 pounds (Columbell) and 170 pounds (Imoka).
The boys meet -- held at Union City’s James Logan High School -- produced a pair of BVAL qualifiers. Liberty junior Anthony Anderson finished in second at 113 pounds, as did Heritage sophomore Levi Waller, who was the runner-up at 126 pounds.
The spots at the state meet are limited to the top four finishers at NCS for girls and the top three for boys. The Central Coast Section also has four spots for girls and three for boys. Only the Northern, Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco sections have fewer qualifying spots for boys. San Diego and Los Angeles are the only sections with fewer qualifying spots for girls.
So, while they didn’t reach the state tournament, seven other BVAL wrestlers did place at NCS. For Liberty’s girls, junior Madison Morris was sixth place at 121 pounds. Senior Chloe Lira, wrestling in her final high school meet, was seventh at 143 pounds.
Antioch sophomore Cora Adams and Pittsburg senior Leanna Rabuco both missed an automatic qualifying spot by one match in the girls 111-pound division. The two BVAL rivals met in the fifth-place match, which Adams won with a pin at 2:05.
On the boy’s side, Freedom’s Joaquin Garibay finished eighth at 143 pounds. Two other BVAL wrestlers reached the third-place match with a chance to qualify but just missed. Liberty’s Christian Diaz and Heritage’s Josiah Small both finished fourth. Diaz was pinned in at 2:37 in the third-place match at 138 pounds, while Small lost a 6-0 decision to finish fourth at 195 pounds.
Small and Garibay are both seniors and, as such, wrapped up their high school wrestling careers at NCS. Diaz, though, is a sophomore and will have two more chances to qualify for the state championship tournament.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.