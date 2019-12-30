Shane Nelson
Photo courtesy of Tracy Nelson

Clayton Valley High School kicker Shane Nelson, a Brentwood resident, was a key member of the Ugly Eagles’ recent state championship-winning football team. Nelson connected on 51 of 57 point-after touchdown attempts this season and nailed his only field-goal attempt from 35 yards away, according to Maxpreps.com. The 35-yard field goal came in Clayton Valley’s 10-7 championship win over San Bernardino’s Aquinas High School on Dec. 13.

