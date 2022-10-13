A collision course at Antioch Speedway

Photo by Mike McCormack

Jimmy Robbins (X) leads the pack in a Figure 8 Race in 2002.

The Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks will be running the first Dean “The Blinker” Cline Classic on Saturday at Antioch Speedway. It pays tribute to a Hall of Fame driver.

The track will also be hosting its first Figure 8 race in 20 years, and it’s offering $1,000 to win based on 15 cars. The IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Modifieds are also part of the show in a non-point event.

Figure 8 racing is a different discipline. Instead of running in an oval, the drivers run around a course that features an intersection in the infield, popularly referred to as the X, to form a figure 8. For however many times the drivers run a lap, they have to go through that intersection twice as many times. Hence, a 15-lap race means 30 times through the X. Here’s where it gets interesting.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription