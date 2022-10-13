A collision course at Antioch Speedway

The Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stocks will be running the first Dean “The Blinker” Cline Classic on Saturday at Antioch Speedway. It pays tribute to a Hall of Fame driver.
The track will also be hosting its first Figure 8 race in 20 years, and it’s offering $1,000 to win based on 15 cars. The IMCA Modifieds and IMCA Sport Modifieds are also part of the show in a non-point event.
Figure 8 racing is a different discipline. Instead of running in an oval, the drivers run around a course that features an intersection in the infield, popularly referred to as the X, to form a figure 8. For however many times the drivers run a lap, they have to go through that intersection twice as many times. Hence, a 15-lap race means 30 times through the X. Here’s where it gets interesting.
Traffic will get heavy in the X as the race unfolds, and the leaders will have to work their way through without getting hit by the slower cars. This can lead to some harrowing moments during the race, and the leaders have no time to hesitate. If you stop in the wrong place, you could get hit. If a driver hesitates or doesn’t judge the X properly, they’ll end up having a collision with another car, and their race is likely over. Through the years, fans across the country have enjoyed this type of racing. Some refer to it as part Destruction Derby and part race, but it’s all entertainment.
The better drivers even know how to judge the X so they can get through just in time.
The late Burt Moreland, who was track general manager, added the Figure 8 race 35 years ago. His reasoning: He had done this at his other track in Watsonville, and it led to an attendance increase. He was looking for the same sort of bump at Antioch Speedway, and that’s what he got.
John Keldsen is referred to as perhaps the greatest Figure 8 driver in the area of all time. At Antioch, he won the championship from 1987 to 1989 with 22 wins. He had more than 100 victories and more championships at Watsonville.
Bob Brown, who is coming back from Idaho to participate, came within a whisker of beating Keldsen in 1989 as he lost the championship on the final night.
The last champion 20 years ago, Jimmy Robbins, will also be there. Other drivers from that original roster, including Brian Holden, Mike Conley Jr and Henry Leyenberger, have indicated that they will be participating as well.
The Hobby Stock race will be a tribute to Hall of Fame racer Dean “The Blinker” Cline. Dean won 49 Main Events in his time at the track in various classes, and made it into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Cline was one of the more popular racers in the field. When the red light on his roof was lit, that meant he had his foot all the way on the gas.
Cline did not chase points, though he won Main Events through the years in Sportsman cars, Hobby Stocks, Mini Trucks, Stock Cars and Street Stocks. He intentionally bailed out on two points races that he was leading, though he did win the 1979 championship in the Stock Car class.
This race is being geared towards the local stars, while the Big Jim Pettit Pacific Coast Hobby Stock Nationals on Nov. 4-5 will see drivers coming in from all over California. Frontrunners such as Misty Welborn, Jared Baugh, Michaela Taylor, Jewel Crandall and Taylor DeCarlo are anticipated this week. Welborn is this year’s champion.
IMCA Modifieds and Sport Modifieds
As with the Hobby Stocks, the IMCA Modifieds and Sport Modifieds are also running for cash prizes but not points. The battle between Nick DeCarlo and Kellen Chadwick for the IMCA Modified title is still under the review of the sanctioning body. The closeness of the race triggered an automatic point audit.
Fred Ryland topped the IMCA Sport Modifieds for the third time in his career, winning a close battle with Andrew Pearce this season as third-ranked Jacob Mallet Jr. was the State title winner.
The gates will open at 4 p.m. with the first race starting at 6 p.m..
Adult tickets are $20, Seniors/military, $15, Kids (5-12) are $15 and kids 4 and younger are admitted free.
