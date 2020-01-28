Diesel Pedersen, a student at Brentwood’s Crosley Gracie Jiu-Jitsu, submitted all his opponents to win first place and bring home a gold medal at the All Star Jiu-Jitsu Tournament on Jan. 26 in Los Altos.
Diesel didn’t have anyone to compete against in his weight and age bracket, so tournament officials moved the youth athlete to the heavier 98-pound and the 12-year-old age bracket. That didn’t slow Diesel down as he submitted all his opponents to win first place.
The event featured dozens of Bay Area schools.
“His incredibly supportive parents allied with Diesel’s diligent work ethic has been the secret to his success,” says Professor Crosley Gracie.
