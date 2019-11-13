Sofia Sormani

Photo by Tony Kukulich

Heritage’s Sofia Sormani, seen here earlier this season, and teammate Alyssa Duran picked up the Patriots’ lone victory in 6-1 team playoff match with Berkeley this week. Despite the team loss, star singles player Erin Crane, who won a league singles title last week, and the doubles team of Duran and Sormani, who won the league doubles title, are expected to advance to the North Coast Section tournament on Nov. 18. As a team, the Patriots were otherwise stellar this season, boasting a 14-6 overall record that includes a perfect 10-0 in league play.

