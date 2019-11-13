Heritage’s Sofia Sormani, seen here earlier this season, and teammate Alyssa Duran picked up the Patriots’ lone victory in 6-1 team playoff match with Berkeley this week. Despite the team loss, star singles player Erin Crane, who won a league singles title last week, and the doubles team of Duran and Sormani, who won the league doubles title, are expected to advance to the North Coast Section tournament on Nov. 18. As a team, the Patriots were otherwise stellar this season, boasting a 14-6 overall record that includes a perfect 10-0 in league play.
Never miss out on breaking news!
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- City of Brentwood dedicates street for Scott Lunger
- Concerns raised over Antioch dual immersion program
- Unofficial returns show Brentwood's Measure L has failed
- Brentwood Library café construction delayed
- Boy on bicycle struck by car in busy Brentwood intersection
- Discovery Bay WWII veteran shares life story
- Friday Night Bites coming back to Oakley
- Liberty girls’ and boys’ water polo teams win league tournament titles
- Town of Discovery Bay welcomes new finance manager
- Brentwood City Councilman Johnny Rodriguez lives through the ebbs and flows
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Blue Star Moms sponsored memorial at Liberty High School
- [Photos] Boy struck by car in Brentwood
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day Commemorative Celebration in Brentwood
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day observance in Oakley
- [Photos] Motorcycle accident - Deer Valley Rd. 11-10-19
- [Photos] Girls' Tennis BVAL Championships 2019
- [Photos] 2019 Brentwood Bowl
- [Photos] 2019 Hometown Halloween
- [Photos] Rollover accident in Brentwood 11-3-19
- [Photos] November 2019 Pets
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.