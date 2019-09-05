A roaring victory
Photo by DeAnne Gliedt / PM Sports

Liberty running back Darrion Bartley moves upfield during the Lions 19-14 win over Oakdale last week. The Lions, who improved to 2-0 in the victory, trailed 14-7 at halftime, before charging back with 12 third-quarter points. The game was secured on a late defensive stand by Liberty. The Lions (2-0) clash with Clayton Valley Charter on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Honor Bowl at James Logan High School.

