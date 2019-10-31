A scary good time
Photo courtesy of the Impact Soccer Club

Several area youth soccer teams, including the Impact Soccer Club’s 2006 green boys, recently took part in a one-of-a-kind tournament. Aside from action-packed soccer, the event featured a costume contest. To see more Impact teams in their spirited get-up, visit www.facebook.com/impactsoccerc.

