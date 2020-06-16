East County youngster Jackson Ramirez recently won three separate Knights of Columbus free throw contests.
His quest began by winning the local contest at St Anne Church in Byron. He then won the district title by making 24 of 25 shots, and captured the 9-year-old regional title by sinking 23 of 25 shots, including a perfect 10-for-10 streak in double overtime, at the Oakland Diocese Regional Championship contest.
The win propelled him to the state championship in Fresno, but the event was cancelled due to shelter-in-place restrictions.
