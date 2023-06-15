A skateboard event for kids in need

Brentwood skateboard shop Boards ‘N More will host an event on Saturday, June 24, where they’ll give away complete skateboards to underprivileged children and have a demonstration by pro skater ‘Crusty.’
The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brentwood Skate Park at 195 Griffith Lane.
Boards ‘N More is teaming up with Save Souls Skate Bowls, a nonprofit that tries to prevent destructive behaviors and find healthier alternatives for youth, to give away complete skateboards to the identified underprivileged youth, with other skate brands also donating to the event.
