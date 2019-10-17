The West Coast Wicked 04 girls continued with state cup play this past weekend hosting a familiar opponent in the Mavericks SC.
West Coast boasts a 2-0 record in past meetings between the two teams.
The Wicked showed great ball movement through out the team completely controlling the tempo and possession of play.
Adrianna Martins received a pass, took a great first touch and launched a 35-yard shot that ricocheted in the upper left corner of the goal.
West Coast went into halftime with the 1-0 lead.
The second half showed continued confidence on the ball as Indiana Stoneberger, Allyson Thompson, Andrea Castillo, MaryJane Anzo and Sabrina Rogers connected passes to midfielders Miranda Velle, Makeila Yancey, Alexi Ochoa and Madison Herrera.
Offensive attackers Aryana Jones, Ella Ferrick and Zousette Zamora for West Coast began to wear down the Mavericks defense as forward Kaya Scott injected fresh energy into the game, and the Wicked began to exploit the Mavericks’ back line. Scott assisted with two Gualco scores in the second half to give the girls a 3-0 lead. Gualco has been on a scoring rampage notching 8 goals in the last three games. Veteran player Yancey controlled the tempo of the second half, and defender Sabrina Rogers led the back line in keeping the Mavericks forwards off the board to give West Coast Soccer a 3-0 victory.
“The girls did well controlling this game, our opponent has seen us a couple times recently so they really packed it in trying to keep it close, we knew that we would eventually wear them down and we did,” said Coach Dayak. Next up, West Coast Wicked will play their final State Cup first round group play game versus San Ramon FC.
– Courtesy of the West Coast Soccer Club
