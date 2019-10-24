A wicked West Coast Soccer Club win

The West Coast Soccer Wicked National Premier League 04 squad closed out October play with a decisive 4-0 State Cup group play win over local rival San Ramon FC.
West Coast started off quick when defender Allyson Thompson stepped up to take a free kick and smashed a 35-yard laser to get Wicked on the board within the first five minutes of the game, for a 1-0 lead.
Coupled with two more goals from forward Kaya Scott and midfielder Maddie Herrera, the Wicked went into the break with a comfortable 3-0 lead.
Looking to gain some momentum in the second half, San Ramon turned up the intensity, which resulted in a physical half with both teams frequently hitting the turf.
Brentwood Midfielder Mikaela Yancey found the back of the net one more time to slam the door on San Ramon’s hopes of a comeback, and gave the Wicked girls a 4-0 victory.
The defensive line, MaryJane Anzo, Allyson Thompson, Andrea Castillo and Sabrina Rogers were solid in the victory.
Midfielders Miranda Valle, Makeila Yancey, Madison Herrera, Alexi Ochoa and Adrianna Martins moved the ball fast and worked hard to control the tempo of the game.
The victory puts West Coast at the top of the group, with 14 goals for and no goals against, and extended the Wicked’s win streak to eight games.
