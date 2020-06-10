Heritage forward Abby Muse is one of the greatest athletes ever to grace the Brentwood campus.
Now her legacy at the school will be remembered forever just by looking up in the school’s gym.
Muse was recently named Heritage’s Female Athlete of the Year — her name to be added to a banner in the school’s gym.
“She performed in her sport at such a high level, not only in the Bay Valley Athletic League (BVAL) but across the North Coast Section and the state,” said Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith. “She’s really put herself out there to grow so much over the last four years.”
The graduating 6-foot-3 forward capped off her sensational high school career this past season, grabbing the Bay Valley Athletic League’s MVP award after averaging 14.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.9 blocks and 2.1 steals per game.
“I am super excited (to win the award),” said Muse, who’s committed to Boise State University. “I was surprised, but it was something that I had been working on for a long time, practicing in that gym and seeing all the names on the wall, so it will be cool that my name is up there now.”
Muse — an ESPN four-star recruit and top-100-ranked player nationally — racked up over 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in her career for the Patriots, earning an all-Bay Valley Athletic League honorable mention team selection in 2017, a second team nod in 2018, a first team honor in 2019 and the league MVP award this past season.
The Patriots flourished as a team during that span, earning 40 straight league wins, four league championships and three consecutive trips to the North Coast Section championship game her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons.
“Abby has maintained an exceptional work ethic on the court and in the classroom all four years as a varsity player,” said Heritage head coach Rob Ocon in the award announcement on Twitter. “She is a role model for the entire program.”
Muse, whose parents both starred at UC Santa Barbara before playing overseas, used their sturdy foundation to carve her own path to success.
The versatile post player and gifted shot blocker burst onto the scene as a 5-year-old Biddy Sports player, then continued her assent to greatness through stints with the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Youth Organization squad; the Bay Area Titans Amateur Athletic Union team; Cal Stars, a Nike Girls’ Elite Youth Basketball Program; and the Heritage High School unit.
Her natural basketball skills, paired with a nonstop drive to succeed and calm on-court leadership style, is a winning combination on the floor.
Off the floor, she’s equally hardworking. She earned a Heritage English Department honor in addition to National Honor Society,California Scholarship Federation and principal’s awards as an above 4.0 GPA student.
“It’s just my determination to do my best,” she said. “My parents have always raised me to give everything my all in all that I do. A commitment to excellence for myself is what really pushes me.”
Muse said she’s learned that basketball is equal parts physical and mental. She added that transitioning to college will require continued self-determination and development — goals everyone agrees she can achieve.
“Abby is very long and very athletic — a top-100 recruit,” said Boise State head coach Gordy Presnell. “She’s a shot blocker who can play multiple positions in the post area and has a really high upside.”
Looking far into the future, Muse said she’d love to play professionally if the opportunity arises, but for now, she’s looking forward to battling in Boise.
“I am super excited,” she said. “I am curious how it’s going to all pan out, with the pandemic and everything, and if we’ll have fans and whatnot. But I am super excited to start the next chapter and get the ball rolling in Boise. It’s going to be awesome.”
