Action at Antioch Speedway is heating up despite current COVID-19 related regulations prohibiting fans from attending races in person.
The Antioch Speedway's season schedule is posted on its website, with results following the race also available. Additionally, the track’s website and Facebook features virtual race recaps, in addition to opportunities showcasing ways to follow all the action live.
The track’s next events are slated for July 17 and 18.
For more information, visit https://www.antiochspeedway.com
