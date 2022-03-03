Ajax East Bay and Impact Soccer Clubs merge

East County’s Ajax East Bay and Impact Soccer clubs have merged to become the East County Revolution FC.
The move was recently approved by both club’s board of directors, memberships and the Norcal Premier Soccer Board of Directors.
The two clubs will be coming together immediately with the opening of the fall 2022 Recreational program registration.
Competitive teams will continue to finish their 2021-22 spring season with their existing clubs and teams, and new combined teams will be formed during the 2022-23 competitive season tryouts starting in May.
“This means that our community will have one stronger club to support our players, families, teams and staff,” the organizations said in a statement. “We will be offering programs for players ages 2 through adult. “
“This is an excellent opportunity for our two clubs to combine resources to better serve our membership and community,” said East County Revolution FC Coaching Director Tom Ginocchio. “Both clubs have strong players, and coaches, to partner with a tremendous support staff of volunteers and office administrators. Merging allows us to elevate soccer in our area, and I look forward to working with everyone involved with EC Revolution to help our players achieve their goals.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.