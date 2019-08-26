The Ajax East Bay Soccer Club recently picked up two championship victories in one weekend.
The club’s 08 girls Pride squad conquered the Walnut Creek Surf Creek Cup, while the 11 boys United team won the Stanford Summer Classic.
The Brentwood-based organization aims to foster love and passion for soccer by developing players, supporting coaches, communicating with and appreciating parents, and positively impacting the community.
