Liberty, Freedom finish as BVAL’s best wrestling teams

Photo by Nicole Coccimiglio

Freedom High senior Jaime Jimenez, who was named to the all-league team, works for a technical fall earlier this year. The Freedom Falcons recently won the league championship.

The Bay Valley Athletic League recently announced its fall all-league teams.

Wrestling

First Team

106 pounds- Tanner Bartonico, Liberty; 113- Anthony Anderson, Liberty; 120 -Julian Ablang, Freedom; 126- Levi Waller, Heritage; 132-Jack Farage, Liberty; 138- Christian Diaz, Liberty; 145-Joaquin Garibay, Freedom; 152- Kayden Castaneda, Deer Valley; 160-Vincent Martinez, Antioch; 170-Jeremy Bookout, Antioch; 182- Sean McDaniel, Antioch; 195-Ryan Harper, Liberty; 220-Michael Relei, Liberty; 285-Jason Harrison, Antioch

Second Team

106- Ethan Darrin Bascomb, Pittsburg; 113- Joey Hannon, Freedom; 120-Miguel Rodriguez, Pittsburg; 126- Zach Savage, Freedom; 132-Gabriel Sanchez, Deer Valley; 138-Mauricio Figueroa, Antioch; 145-Jesse Briggs, Heritage; 152-Gabe Lear, Freedom; 160-Dante Benedetti, Freedom; 170-Jaime Jimenez, Freedom; Nigel Newton, Freedom; 195- Josiah Small, Heritage; 220- Dillon Fagundes, Pittsburg; 285- Jeremiah McFadden, Pittsburg

Honorable mention

106-Yahir Sandoval, Freedom; 113-John Vera, Pittsburg; 126-Thomas Massoth III, Liberty; 132-Eliziah Montion, Freedom; 138-Juan Rodriguez Pinto, Pittsburg; 145-Wisdom Iakopo, Antioch; 152-Jose Alcantar, Liberty; 160- Case Dourgarian, Heritage; 170-Jaylen Magee, Liberty; 182- Nico Guillermo, Pittsburg; 195- Josh Allen, Pittsburg; 220- Cody Wong, Heritage; 285-Ethan Esposito, Freedom

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags