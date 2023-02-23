An all-American grows in Brentwood

Heritage High School girls basketball player Amanda Muse became a pioneer for the Liberty Union High School District recently, when she became the first district basketball player to get selected as a McDonald’s All-American.

Muse, a senior, was selected from more than 700 high school basketball players nominated across the country for the chance to suit up in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games next month. The games have been in existence since 1977. Muse not only became the first player ever selected from the school district -- which is composed of Heritage, Liberty and Freedom -- but also the first player selected from the Bay Valley Athletic League since Deer Valley’s Marcus Lee was selected in 2013. Lee went on to play for the University of Kentucky; Muse is bound for UCLA.

Muse, who is averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game, has also reached a few other career milestones during her senior season. Despite losing nearly all of her sophomore season and a half-dozen games of her junior season, she has topped the 1,000-point mark for her career, recently went over 250 blocks in her career and is closing in on 750 rebounds.

