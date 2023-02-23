An all-American grows in Brentwood

Heritage High School girls basketball player Amanda Muse became a pioneer for the Liberty Union High School District recently, when she became the first district basketball player to get selected as a McDonald’s All-American.
Muse, a senior, was selected from more than 700 high school basketball players nominated across the country for the chance to suit up in the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games next month. The games have been in existence since 1977. Muse not only became the first player ever selected from the school district -- which is composed of Heritage, Liberty and Freedom -- but also the first player selected from the Bay Valley Athletic League since Deer Valley’s Marcus Lee was selected in 2013. Lee went on to play for the University of Kentucky; Muse is bound for UCLA.
Muse, who is averaging 15 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks per game, has also reached a few other career milestones during her senior season. Despite losing nearly all of her sophomore season and a half-dozen games of her junior season, she has topped the 1,000-point mark for her career, recently went over 250 blocks in her career and is closing in on 750 rebounds.
She also sits third in career scoring for the girls water polo program, having also topped the 100-goal mark for her career. Now, she will head to Houston in late March to compete as a member of the 12-person West team. Twenty-four girls were selected from across the country, and the game is part of a doubleheader with the boys team, which also recognizes the top 24 seniors in the nation.
“I am beyond honored and grateful to be recognized as an All American, and I am proud of all the work I have put in to get here,” Muse said. “I could not have done it without my incredible support system, including my parents and siblings, coaches, teammates and teachers.”
Muse has been a first-team All-BVAL selection in each of her high school seasons, and was also the 2022 BVAL MVP. In addition, she was a two-time first-team All-BVAL selection in water polo. So far this season, she has led the Patriots to a 20-4 overall record and an 8-0 mark in league play.
“Amanda is reaping the benefits of all her hard work and extra hours in the gym which she has put in,” added Heritage coach Mark Hurtado. “I have known this young lady for the past 12 years, and it has been a pleasure being her coach. She is as solid as it gets both on and off the court. She will only continue to get better and I look forward to following her successes at the collegiate level.”
Muse’s totals could easily be more were it not for the one-sided scores of many league games this season. In eight league games, the Patriots have won six of them by 30 or more points, with the entire roster often contributing to the final score. Against the team’s best competition, Muse has put forth some of her best performances. That includes 24 points, 14 rebounds, five blocks against NorCal-ranked Pleasant Valley-Chico, 22 points 23 rebounds, and five blocks against statewide power Oakland Tech, and recently 19 points, 17 rebounds, and five blocks in a win over Maria Carrillo-Santa Rosa. Overall, she has 16 double-doubles and one triple-double this season. Her continued dominance and work ethic is not lost on her own family, which has its own history in the sport, as parents Doug and Amy both played collegiately, and older sister Abby just became the all-time leader in blocks at Boise State University.
“Being named a McDonald’s All American is a tremendous achievement and honor for Amanda, and our whole family could not be more proud. She has worked so hard to get to this point,” said Amanda’s mom, Amy. “The amazing coaches and teammates she has had the privilege to play for and with have definitely helped mold her into the player and person that she is, and her unmatched work ethic has pushed her to achieve her goals. We cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.”
The McDonald’s All American Games will be at the Toyota Center in Houston on March 28, just days before the NCAA Final Four. The girls game will air on ESPN2 at 3:30 p.m. PST.
Editor’s note: Nate Smith is athletic director at Heritage High School.
