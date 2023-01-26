Another way for kids to play basketball in Brentwood

In 2017, William Fleming and his wife founded a new basketball league for the city of Brentwood called Excel Sports. The inaugural season was successful with 82 player sign-ups across the leagues five divisions. In the league’s most recent winter season, they had 400 sign-ups and 40 more on a waitlist for the league.

Fleming was an assistant basketball coach for schools in the Bay Valley Athletic League, including head coach for the Pittsburg JV boys team, assistant on the varsity coaching staff, and his current job as head coach of the Heritage Patriots JV boys team.

Fleming said he and his wife created the league because they felt other leagues weren’t run properly and the divisions seem to be geared more towards getting kids ready for high school basketball, rather than for kids who are in high school.

