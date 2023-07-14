Editor’s note: This is one in a series of stories about summer camps of the local high school football programs.
It’s been a long while since the Antioch Panthers beat Pittsburg, so long ago that the entire world was in a different place when it happened.
Back on Nov. 7, 2015, Najee Harris, then just a junior and now with the Pittsburgh Steelers, ran for 268 yards on 37 carries with four touchdowns leading the Panthers to a 44-42 win. Before that, the last time Antioch beat the Pirates was in 2006, 27-21 in double overtime, in a time before the iPhone was introduced to the public and before social media was around to capture the moment.
As senior quarterback Larenzo Mayfield left the field after the team’s summer camp practice Monday, he mentioned that there’s one big game that the team is looking forward to playing: the Pirates, at Pittsburg, on Nov. 4 in the 105th annual Big Little Game.
“We haven’t beaten Pitt in Lord knows how long,” Mayfield said. “We just want to beat Pitt.”
Last year, the Panthers lost to Pittsburg in back-to-back weeks: first at home on senior night, 48-21, then a week later in the first round of the NCS playoffs, this time at Pittsburg, 55-22.
But if the Panthers are to take down the Pirates for just the third time since the mid-2000s, they’ll do it differently in 2023. Gone is the tough running game that has become a staple of Antioch football and in comes the age of the speedy, now-widely-used spread-passing era.
“It’s got to be what we do to win,” head coach Brett Dudley said. “We’re throwing the ball more and we’re spreading teams out. It’s definitely a change from what we’ve done offensively the last couple of years. We’ve been very big upfront and we had two of the best tight end and fullback type kids that have played in this league in the last decade, so we were kind of able to play more of a smashmouth brand of football. This year, it’s going to be much more of a spread.”
Last year Charles Brown Jr. led the Panthers' offense with 2,141 all-purpose yards (1,930 rushing yards) and 20 rushing touchdowns.
This year, the load falls on the right arm of Mayfield. He threw for 756 yards with a pair of touchdown passes and three interceptions in 2022. However, with Antioch sticking to the run game last year, he also ran for 778 yards on 81 carries with seven scores on the ground.
“I feel we got the progression going up,” Mayfield said. “We could be better, but overall we could be solid. I’m confident this year.”
Even with the strong rushing numbers between Brown Jr. and Mayfield the Panthers struggled out the gate in 2022, dropping four in a row after winning their season opener. The first-half struggles were highlighted by injuries leading toward an overtime loss against Vintage in the home opener and a one-point loss against California during the four-game skid.
They finished the season 4-7 overall, 3-2 in the Bay Valley Athletic League, just enough to sneak them into the playoffs as the seventh-seed in the Open bracket.
“We had a really tough schedule, and we knew it was going to be tough going into it,” Dudley said. “We have a ton of room to improve on things that we did in league play last year and I’m excited for this year.”
Even with the change in the offensive philosophy, the Panthers are keeping their expectations high.
“A little bit of an achievement for us is taking that next step,” Dudley said. “It’s chasing a league title, winning a playoff game, hopefully win more playoff games, but at least get past that first playoff game since we’ve had back-to-back first-round exits. We’ve got to improve on that.”
Antioch opens the season at home against Arroyo on August 25, then travels to Vintage in Napa for a quick road game before their two-game homestand against James Logan and College Park starting on Sept. 8. They open BVAL play on the road at Heritage on Sept. 29.
