The Antioch High School football team recently released its 2020-2021 schedule.
The Panthers, who finished 2-8 last season, will open play with back-to-back road games against California and San Rafael on Jan. 15 and 22.
The team’s first home game is slated for Jan. 29th against San Ramon Valley, before the Panthers hit the road again for games against Marin Catholic and Acalanes on Feb. 6 and 12.
Antioch’s first league game will be at home against Liberty on Feb 19.
That game will be followed by two league road games versus Freedom on Feb. 26 and Deer Valley on March 6.
The Antioch squad will wrap up its regular season with home games against Heritage on March 12 and Pittsburg on March 20.
