Antioch didn’t spend its bye week taking it easy. After struggling on offense all season and key players being sidelined with injuries, the Panthers’ coaching staff decided to shake things up a bit by incorporating a double-wing offense.
Antioch’s battle with Deer Valley last week was the debut of this new offensive scheme, and it paid off. Antioch retained the Mayor’s Cup for the sixth year in a row, winning 49-16.
“We wanted to put our running backs on the field more,” said Antioch head coach John Lucido. “We were all on the same page. The guys stepped up to the occasion and then we just got it running on offense.”
The Panthers got off to a rocky start.
Deer Valley coming into the game 0-7 threatened in the red zone early, but failed to convert. When Antioch got the ball back, they were forced to punt. It was all back-and-forth until Raider Vreonis scored Antioch’s first touchdown of the game, after being set up by Dwight Turner on a 40-yard run.
The run-oriented offense flourished in this game, just like the Panthers defense.
In the first half, the defense forced five turnovers, and three turnover on downs — two of which while Deer Valley threatened in the red zone.
In the second quarter, Antioch’s new offense paid off, but not before Rocco Borrelli threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Rickey Martinez, a soaring 31-yard pass. Borrelli was limited to throwing with the new offense, but went five-for-five for 147 yards.
Antioch took advantage of the turnovers, and they did it quickly. After two fumbles in consecutive possessions by Deer Valley, Antioch scored the next play. The first on a long 40-yard run by Donovan Fells, and a 14-yard one by Jaysn Wade.
On another turnover, Borrelli tossed his second touchdown pass, this time finding Shammar Lemmon. Cal commit DeJuan Butler got one more rushing touchdown in before the end of the night to make it 42-0.
Wade ran in his second touchdown of the night to make it 49-0 by the end of the third quarter. The senior also had an interception on defense.
“It was good,” said Wade. “We had about a week and a half to learn it, and I think we did great. We still gotta clean up some stuff though.”
Deer Valley scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but it wouldn’t be close. The Mayor’s Cup remained on the Panthers campus for the sixth time in a row.
Antioch is still on the hunt for the league title. That road continues next week at home vs. Freedom, while Deer Valley hosts reigning league champion Liberty, Friday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.