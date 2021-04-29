Najee Harris, a 2017 Antioch High School graduate, was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 24th pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.
Harris’ selection follows a stellar high school and college showing.
The 6-foot-2, 229-pound back finished his Antioch High School career as one of the area’s best ever, rushing for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns in four seasons. He averaged 9.5 yards a carry and 193.9 yards a game.
He went on to the University of Alabama as the nation’s top prospect, where he continued to flourish, finishing up his four-year college run as the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,843), total yards (4,624), rushing touchdowns (46) and total touchdowns (57).
Noted NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein said that Harris is a “Plus-sized runner who elevated his game and draft stock with a well-rounded performance in 2020.”
Harris locked up the Doak Walker Award (the nation’s best college running back) in 2020 by carrying the ball 251 times for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns, to go along with 43 receptions for 425 yards and four more scores.
Those stellar stats helped him finish as the nation’s leader in rushing and total touchdowns, second in total yards (1,891) and third in rushing yards.
Looking ahead, Harris’ official NFL draft profile compares him to 12-year former pro Steven Jackson, who rushed for 11,438 yards and 69 touchdowns in his career.
Steelers fans and former players were quick to embrace the newest member of the franchise Thursday night.
“Welcome to Pittsburgh,” said Franco Harris, the Steelers all-time rushing leader...”We are looking forward to your play. We know you will make a difference.”
