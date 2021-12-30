Antioch High School’s boys soccer team struggled during the abbreviated season last year, going 1-7-1. But in the Panthers’ return this season, things have gone a lot better.
Antioch started its season with shutout wins in the first two games, defeating De Anza 1-0 and Livermore 5-0. After dropping to 2-2 with losses to Maria Carillo and Monte Vista, the Panthers roared back. They defeated College Park 2-1, then posted consecutive 3-0 victories, the first over Granada and the second over California High School. With that, when the Panthers resume their schedule, they’ll do so with a 5-2 record.
“The 2021-22 Antioch Panther Varsity Boys Soccer team is extremely focused and ready to perform at the highest levels,” Antioch coach Conrad Diaz said. “Physical and mental discipline is the key to our success. The California High School game was a confirmation of our progression. Senior Panther keeper Daniel Gonzalez stopped the California late penalty kick. We play as one team, not as individuals.”
Several individuals have stood out in the early going. Senior captain and midfielder Avelardo Florentino has had a hand -- or foot -- in most of his team’s goals. He’s scored eight goals and assisted on three others. Not only is he the leading scorer on his team but he leads all Bay Valley Athletic League players in scoring and is tied for the North Coast Section lead.
Junior striker Alvaro Pincon Jr. is second on Antioch with eight goals. Junior winger Christian Leon, meanwhile, has used his improved speed and endurance to his advantage, scoring a goal and a team high four assists on the season.
The Panthers are also strong defensively, where they don’t lack experience. Diaz lauded senior midfielders Demain De La Vega and Alan Sanchez for their “exceptional ball mastery and physical strength.”
Playing in front of Gonzalez is an experienced defensive lineup that Diaz said “will be a challenge for the rest of the BVAL attackers.” That defense includes seniors Jayson Avila, Sebastian Ruiz and Alexis Sanchez as well as junior Kevin Dominguez.
The Panthers’ next game will be a 7 p.m. road game against Concord on Tuesday, Jan. 4. That will be Antioch’s final game before league play begins. Once BVAL play begins, Diaz expects a lot of good competition.
“Any team can defeat any team on any given day,” the coach said.
The Panthers will begin BVAL play on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a road game against Freedom. Their first home game in league play will be on Friday, Jan. 14 against Deer Valley. From there, the BVAL schedule will continue until the season finale at Pittsburg on Friday, Feb. 11, with the Panthers games taking place on every intervening Wednesday and Friday. All BVAL games start at 6 p.m.
Despite the strong start, the Panthers don’t have a specific target in mind as far as wins and losses, or placement in the league.
“The level of instilled dedication and work ethics is the only expectation,” Diaz said. “Currently we are at an optimum team unity.”
That said, the Panthers do have goals.
“We want a team 4.0 GPA,” he said. To work hard and have fun. The dream is real.”
