Antioch Speedway logo_EDITORIAL ART

ANTIOCH – Shawn Arriaga of Antioch won the 25-lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the 25th season opener for the division, and Arriaga had won the Hunt Series race a couple of weeks ago. In both cases, the third-generation racer was piloting the Dave Johnson-owned car.

Prior to Main Event action, several drivers took to the track in a memorial lap for Wingless Spec Sprint division original Rick Panfili, who recently lost his battle with cancer. Division original Eric Mentch was piloting the Panfili car at the head of the pack for the lap.

After winning his heat race and setting a fast time, Arriaga rode his front-row start into the lead ahead of Jarrett Soares of Gilroy. A yellow flag waved on Lap 8 for debris on the track, and fifth place Roy Fisher of Antioch spun to avoid a slower car on the back stretch. Arriaga continued to lead Soares and Dylan Newberry of Brentwood on the restart. The rest of the race ran in rapid fashion, and Arriaga continued to stretch his advantage to a comfortable margin by the time the checkered flag flew. Soares settled for second ahead of Newberry, James East of Oakley and Kevin Box and Bethel Island.

