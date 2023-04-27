Antioch NFL alum pays it forward to high school athletes in East County

Photo courtesy WardBoy Project

Antioch native and former NFL player Terron Ward breaks the huddle during one of his kids camps.

When he was growing up, Terron Ward had a plan to not just one day play in the NFL, but to be successful in life no matter what he did. The Antioch native, who now resides in Brentwood, went to and played for De La Salle High in Concord where he built his routine for success that eventually landed him with the Atlanta Falcons.

“If I had school at 8 a.m, I would wake up at 6:30 a.m., leave the house by 7:15 a.m. and get to school by 7:50 a.m.,” he said.

Along with his brother, eight-year NFL veteran, Super Bowl LV champion and De La Salle alum T.J. Ward, and their father, former Philadelphia Eagles defensive back and current De La Salle track coach Terrell Ward Sr., they are sharing those keys to success in a program at De La Salle on Sunday, April 30, called the “Better than Yesterday Student-Athlete Symposium.”

