Antioch Speedway hosts Bill Bowers Memorial event

Photo by Katrina Kniss

Jared Baugh #07 impressed with his second Pacific Coast General Engineering Hobby Stock win.

This weekend marks the biggest race of the year for the IMCA-sanctioned divisions at Antioch Speedway — the third running of the Bill Bowers Memorial West Coast Nationals. The popular IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars will be competing on the 8-mile clay oval.

This week is an opportunity for fans to see some of the best IMCA sanctioned racing they will see all season long with big prize money on the line. The gates open on Friday and Saturday at 4 p.m. with the first races firing off at 6 p.m.

The race pays tribute to longtime engine man Bill Bowers. He and JD Willis teamed up for many wins through the years, and both are members of the Antioch Speedway Hall of Fame. Bowers continued to be involved with son Billy’s team, which has won several more championships, including five with driver Troy Foulger. When Bill passed away, longtime employer and new promoter Chad Chadwick decided to rename the West Coast Nationals in his honor.

