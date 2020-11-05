Racing to a Screen
Photo courtesy of Antioch Speedway

Antioch Speedway races are viewable online. The real-time and archived races are viewable via Antiochspeedway.tv. The next scheduled event is open wheel night on Nov. 21, featuring wingless sprint, winged sprint and 600 micro sprints events. The online viewing option also currently has archived races dating back to Aug. 1. To view the events, visit Antiochspeedway.tv. For more information on the speedway, visit www.antiochspeedway.com.

