The Antioch Sports Legends Museum is hosting an online auction Nov 19-22 to benefit its program and display.
The online bidding is slated to begin early, at 8 a.m. on the opening day.
Interested bidders can sign up and explore the offerings at https://bit.ly/38SjZvy.
Auction lots include deals on vacations, home goods, entertainment packages, day trips, sports items, memorabilia and more.
All proceeds from the auction benefit the Antioch Sports Legends Museum to cover such things as the costs of displays, apparel, website, office supplies, administrative expenses, and preparation and execution of future displays and projects.
The museum, which is temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is located at 1500 W. Fourth St. in Antioch.
The museum's mission is to connect generations, honor excellence and preserve Antioch’s storied sports history.
In lieu of bidding in the auction, donations can also be made directly to the museum at Antioch Sports Legends, Post Office Box 1033, Antioch, California, 94509.
For more information on the museum, visit www.antiochsportslegends.com.
