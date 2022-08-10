Aquaknights

Photo courtesy of Aquaknights Swim Team 

A season ago, Sam Dix had just completed his first season as coach of the Aquaknights swim club. The club had 135 swimmers and finished 14th in its division at the County Championship Swim Meet. One year later, the Aquaknights had improved in more ways than one.

The club grew by 50 members in 2022, to 185 swimmers total. It also saw better results in the pool. The Aquaknights won the East County Swim League and sent nine swimmers to the County meet. Once there, the Aquaknights finished fourth in their division..

“Last year was the first year with me as head coach,” Dix said. “There was some uncertainty for families not knowing what to expect from myself and the coaches. Once we started and proved to a lot of the families what we had put in place and that the coaches we assembled knew what they’re doing, word got around and we started to make a bigger appearance at bigger meets."

