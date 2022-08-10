A season ago, Sam Dix had just completed his first season as coach of the Aquaknights swim club. The club had 135 swimmers and finished 14th in its division at the County Championship Swim Meet. One year later, the Aquaknights had improved in more ways than one.
The club grew by 50 members in 2022, to 185 swimmers total. It also saw better results in the pool. The Aquaknights won the East County Swim League and sent nine swimmers to the County meet. Once there, the Aquaknights finished fourth in their division..
“Last year was the first year with me as head coach,” Dix said. “There was some uncertainty for families not knowing what to expect from myself and the coaches. Once we started and proved to a lot of the families what we had put in place and that the coaches we assembled knew what they’re doing, word got around and we started to make a bigger appearance at bigger meets."
“Our presence on the deck as coaches at practices and meets makes a big difference,” he added. Our coaches are engaged in every single swimmer’s swim.”
The results showed -- and not just in the number of swimmers to qualify for county. In many cases, swimmers qualified in more than one event.
That included Paige Weideman, who swam in five individual events in the 11-12 year-old girls division. She qualified for county in four of those events and finished second in the backstroke. Daniel Fowler, meanwhile, swam in the 15-year-old boys division and qualified for county in every event.
Hudson Lanam qualified for county in the final league meet of the season and placed in the top 20 in the 9-10 year-old boys group.
The Aquaknights also sent five relay teams to county. The quartet of Kasen Johnson, Ezra Christensen, James Tynes, Johnny Continente made up two of those teams, the freestyle and medley relays in the boys six and under group.
And while the results are impressive, they’re not the most important thing for Dix and the coaching staff.
“The swimming is a byproduct of what we produce -- it’s fun and fun for the entire family,” Dix said before chuckling and paraphrasing Disney’s Inside Out. “Our goal is to create core memories for our swimmers and families."
"I grew up in rec swimming,” he added. “I don’t remember races and times so much. But I do remember the moments with friends, family and other teammates.”
More than the results, Dix was proud of his swimmers' sportsmanship..
“That’s the one thing we encourage from the first day they walk on the deck,” he said. “When they’re in the water and on this team, they show good sportsmanship. Win or lose, when the race is over, they shake hands with the swimmer on their left and on their right. As long as they put in their best effort, their season should be a success. We want good sportsmanship and good character, and with that comes better swimmers.”
With the competitive season over, the Aquaknights will shift to clinics that focus on technique, identifying specific areas of improvement for each swimmer. Those clinics will run from September to November. The Aquaknights will then take December through February off before starting spring clinics in March.
“Looking forward to another season,” Dix said. “This was only my second year as head coach, but I look forward to bigger and brighter plans.”
For more information, click here
