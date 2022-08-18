Fishing Derby

Close to 80 area youth in three different age groups took to the Antioch/Oakley pier last weekend to try their hand at fishing during the City of Oakley’s 18th Annual Kids' Fishing Derby.

 Christian Raitt

Close to 80 area youth in three different age groups took to the Antioch/Oakley pier last weekend to try their hand at fishing during the City of Oakley’s 18th Annual Kids' Fishing Derby. The catch-and-release event netted at least nine area youngsters the joy of walking away as winners. The victors were:

Ages 1 – 5 years old:

  • Smallest Fish Caught: Noah Garde

  • Largest Fish Caught: Bailey Bellis

  • Most fish caught: Benjamin Bellis

