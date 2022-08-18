Close to 80 area youth in three different age groups took to the Antioch/Oakley pier last weekend to try their hand at fishing during the City of Oakley’s 18th Annual Kids' Fishing Derby. The catch-and-release event netted at least nine area youngsters the joy of walking away as winners.The victors were:
Ages 1 – 5 years old:
Smallest Fish Caught: Noah Garde
Largest Fish Caught: Bailey Bellis
Most fish caught: Benjamin Bellis
Ages 6 – 10 years old:
Smallest Fish Caught: Bradley Jelley
Largest Fish Caught: Benjamin Heim
Most fish caught: AJ Trin
Ages 11 – 15 years old:
1 of 4
Fishing Derby
Close to 80 area youth in three different age groups took to the Antioch/Oakley pier last weekend to try their hand at fishing during the City of Oakley’s 18th Annual Kids' Fishing Derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.