Athlete of the Week: Alejandra Martinez

Name: Alejandra Martinez
School: Freedom High School
Year: Class of 2020
Sport: Rugby
Coach: Andrew Slaughter
About: Alejandra Martinez took an interest in rugby in the middle of high school, joining Liberty Lions Rugby her junior year. The 18 year-old Oakley resident had no idea how much fun she would have playing on the team and learning the strategies involved. She succeeded in becoming an IQ player by showing an advanced understanding of the rules of the game and said she enjoyed pushing herself and making friends.
“I really liked the teamwork aspect,” Martinez said. “The way everyone communicated with each other during the game, you can be playing against the other team and things are hard and for that second, no one likes each other and once the game is over everyone is celebrating with each other and it’s really fun.”
Though her final season was cut short, Martinez said she did her best to stay in shape during shelter-in-place by walking and working out with equipment her family has at home.
During her free time, Martinez enjoys watching TV and playing video games with her family. She said she hopes to get a job in retail this summer.
Future: Martinez plans on attending LMC in the fall but is undecided on a plan following that. She said she is interested in history and would like to work in a field related to it.
Coach’s quote: “Alejandra's rugby IQ and field awareness are instrumental to our team dynamic,” said Slaughter. “She mentors our rookies by modeling a dedication to training by continually pushing herself at every session.”
