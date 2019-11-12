Athlete of the Week: Alexis Matabuena

Name: Alexis Matabuena
School: Freedom High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Tennis
Coach: Monique Paris
About: Alexis Matabuena is a fierce tennis player with an impressive resume.
The 17-year-old Oakley resident has been playing for 10 years and loves every minute of it.
“I like the competitiveness of tennis and how it’s not only a one-person sport, but it can also be a team sport,” she said.
Alexis started playing after watching her dad and brother play together. She practices daily, either with her Freedom High School varsity team, or at Diamond Hills Sports Club in Oakley, where she takes lessons.
She said being a great tennis player is about supporting your team and keeping your focus.
"I think being cooperative is important if you’re on a team, communicating with them, and bringing them up,” she said. “But also, individually, you have to keep that focus and not beat yourself down if you’re doing something wrong.”
Future: Alexis said she hopes to play in college. She has received interest from several schools but hasn’t signed any offers at this time. She hopes to major either in education to become a teacher, or kinesiology, to go into sports medicine and work at a hospital.
Coach’s Quote: “Alexis is a great athlete and is always working to make herself and teammates better,” said Paris. “She is a joy to have on the team and represents Freedom in the best way possible.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.