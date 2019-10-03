Athlete of the Week: Annaliesse Rivera

Name: Annaliesse Rivera
School: Freedom High School
Year: Junior
Sport: Volleyball
Coach: Elizabeth Rivas
About:
Annaliesse Rivera walked onto a volleyball court in sixth grade and has been there ever since. The Freedom High junior made it to the varsity volleyball team this year and is having a great time. She said being a part of this team sport has taught her so much.
“I learned a bunch of new things I didn’t know about, not just the fundamentals of volleyball,” Annaliesse said. “I learned different things from people on the team that you wouldn’t learn outside playing a sport, like communicating with each other.”
Outside her daily practices, Annaliesse works on drills to keep her skills sharp. She said she loves playing the game and what being in sports has done for her: keeping her out of trouble and giving her a second family.
“I love being around the girls on my team,” she said. “We all get along well and we all talk to each other inside and outside of volleyball ... We have a family.”
Future Plans:
Annaliesse doesn’t have any scholarship offers just yet. She hopes to play in college and wants to major in criminal justice.
Coach’s Quote:
“Annaliese is loved by her teammates and has also earned their respect,” said Rivas. “She excels in this sport ... We can always count on her to score points for us, whether it’s with serving or a kill. She has passion for the game and definitely has the ability to play at a college level.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.