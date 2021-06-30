Name: Bella Attia
School: Freedom High School
Sport: Volleyball
Year: Freshman
Coach: Liz Rivas
About:
Bella Attia walked onto Freedom’s varsity volleyball team her freshman year and enjoyed every minute of her season. A veteran player at the age of 14, she said she fell in love with the sport when she began playing with her older sister.
“I’ve tried other sports and they just don’t click with me like volleyball does,” Bella said. “I love the bond the team has together. And I love being able to get my hands on the ball every time the ball comes over.”
Bella plays for Freedom during the high school season, and for Acceleration Volleyball Club the rest of the year. To stay in shape, she likes to work out with her dad and attend clinics.
Future Plans:
Bella hopes to play volleyball for the rest of her high school career and then for her college. Though she hasn’t made any choices yet, she is considering Hawaii and Arizona. For her career, she is leaning in a different direction.
“I like acting, but if I don’t major in acting, I might do some sort of writing because I want to be an author,” she said. “I want to write children’s books, fantasy, things like that.”
Bella is part of leadership at her school, and does community service work through her Girl Scouts troop. She also volunteers at St. Anthony’s Church in Oakley.
Coach’s Quote:
“Bella was a delight to coach this season,” said Rivas. “She brought a lot of talent, physicality and athleticism to the team as a young athlete. She demonstrated that with hard work and commitment, anything is possible, and she earned herself a spot on the varsity team. She lettered as a freshman and earned an honorable mention recognition in the Bay Valley Athletic League for the 2020-2021 season. Her journey as a volleyball player is truly remarkable and with her potential she will be a great role model for the younger players.”
