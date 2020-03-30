Athlete of the Week: Eduardo Navarro

Name: Eduardo Navarro
School: Freedom High School
Year: Senior
Sport: Soccer
Coach: Sal Acevedo
Eduardo Navarro has one goal for his future: to play professional soccer in Mexico. The 17-year-old senior has a clear path before him and is determined to stay on it to reach his goal.
He first began playing soccer at a young age when his dad handed him a soccer ball and Eduardo began kicking it all over the house. His parents put him on a recreation soccer team then later a competitive team. Eventually, they were driving him to San Jose for the San Jose Earthquakes Youth Academy.
Eduardo said he is a right wing player but can handle any position except goalie. When he’s on the field, he enjoys both the camaraderie of his team and the feeling he gets from putting the ball in the net.
“I love dribbling with the ball and scoring goals is a really good feeling,” he said. “It takes time and effort, putting in work every single day, trying to get better.”
Future:
Eduardo will turn 18 in April, making him eligible to sign with Pachuca, a professional soccer team in central Mexico. He intends to sign with the team and move to Mexico to pursue his dream of becoming a professional soccer player, despite multiple scholarship offers from Division One schools in the U.S.
Coach’s quote:
“Eduardo is a very intelligent player. He reads the game extremely well. He has a combination of speed, agility, athleticism and great ball control . . . He loves the game and plays with heart and passion.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.